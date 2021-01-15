Hong Kong, one of the world’s great tourist cities, saw arrivals plummet amid the shutting of borders due to Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus pandemic
With visitors barred by Covid-19, Hong Kong logs just 3.57 million arrivals in 2020, the lowest number on record
- Near-total collapse of travel saw arrivals plummet from 2019’s 55.9 million, a year that had already seen numbers slide due to anti-government protests
- A year after first restrictions were put on entry, the city effectively remains locked down to all but returning residents
