Hong Kong, one of the world’s great tourist cities, saw arrivals plummet amid the shutting of borders due to Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong, one of the world’s great tourist cities, saw arrivals plummet amid the shutting of borders due to Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong, one of the world’s great tourist cities, saw arrivals plummet amid the shutting of borders due to Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

With visitors barred by Covid-19, Hong Kong logs just 3.57 million arrivals in 2020, the lowest number on record

  • Near-total collapse of travel saw arrivals plummet from 2019’s 55.9 million, a year that had already seen numbers slide due to anti-government protests
  • A year after first restrictions were put on entry, the city effectively remains locked down to all but returning residents

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:38pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong, one of the world’s great tourist cities, saw arrivals plummet amid the shutting of borders due to Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong, one of the world’s great tourist cities, saw arrivals plummet amid the shutting of borders due to Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong, one of the world’s great tourist cities, saw arrivals plummet amid the shutting of borders due to Covid-19. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE