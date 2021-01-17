Ocean Park has been closed since December 2 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong Ocean Park has been closed since December 2 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Ocean Park has been closed since December 2 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong

Ocean Park

exclusive | Hong Kong’s troubled Ocean Park set to tap public purse again for up to HK$2 billion

  • Theme park plans to ask the government for the funds to sustain operations for about a year before overhauling its business model, sources say
  • Government and Ocean Park will reveal the funding and business plans on Monday at the earliest

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 9:18pm, 17 Jan, 2021

