Ocean Park has plans for a drastic overhaul of its business model. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Ocean Park

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park to slash operating expenses with new dining and entertainment zone, individual charges for some attractions

  • Under the new plan, the struggling park will offer more than half its 1 million sq ft to outside service providers, sources say
  • But cash crunch means it will need ‘a couple of billion dollars’ from city to cover operating costs for the 2021-22 financial year

Denise Tsang
Updated: 10:19am, 18 Jan, 2021

