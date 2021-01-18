Ocean Park has plans for a drastic overhaul of its business model. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park to slash operating expenses with new dining and entertainment zone, individual charges for some attractions
- Under the new plan, the struggling park will offer more than half its 1 million sq ft to outside service providers, sources say
- But cash crunch means it will need ‘a couple of billion dollars’ from city to cover operating costs for the 2021-22 financial year
