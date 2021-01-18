Businesses are begging the government to allow their premises to reopen. Photo: Nora Tam Businesses are begging the government to allow their premises to reopen. Photo: Nora Tam
Businesses are begging the government to allow their premises to reopen. Photo: Nora Tam

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong fourth wave: restaurants, beauty parlours demand immediate easing of Covid-19 rules to prevent onslaught of closures, lay-offs

  • Businesses plead with Hong Kong government to allow them to open up their premises, after seemingly endless social-distancing curbs
  • Restaurant boss implores officials to push back the cut-off point for dining-in services from 6pm to 9pm when current term of curbs expires this week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 7:59pm, 18 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Businesses are begging the government to allow their premises to reopen. Photo: Nora Tam Businesses are begging the government to allow their premises to reopen. Photo: Nora Tam
Businesses are begging the government to allow their premises to reopen. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE