Businesses are begging the government to allow their premises to reopen. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong fourth wave: restaurants, beauty parlours demand immediate easing of Covid-19 rules to prevent onslaught of closures, lay-offs
- Businesses plead with Hong Kong government to allow them to open up their premises, after seemingly endless social-distancing curbs
- Restaurant boss implores officials to push back the cut-off point for dining-in services from 6pm to 9pm when current term of curbs expires this week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
