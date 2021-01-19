A woman in a mask walks past a row of closed shops on Ashley Road in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Nora Tam A woman in a mask walks past a row of closed shops on Ashley Road in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong fourth wave: jobless rate hits new 16-year high of 6.6 per cent with city deep in coronavirus fight

  • Number of Hongkongers out of work nears 250,000, as quarterly unemployment rate rises by 0.3 percentage points
  • Labour minister observes marked increases in unemployment across retail, hotel and food sectors, which have borne the brunt of city’s fourth wave

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix YauDenise Tsang
Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 6:44pm, 19 Jan, 2021

