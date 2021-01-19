The pandemic has driven Hongkongers to fully embrace online shopping, industry leaders say. Photo: Shutterstock The pandemic has driven Hongkongers to fully embrace online shopping, industry leaders say. Photo: Shutterstock
The pandemic has driven Hongkongers to fully embrace online shopping, industry leaders say. Photo: Shutterstock

Redefining Hong Kong

Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus pandemic got Hong Kong to embrace e-commerce, and ‘trend looks likely to stay’

  • Those in sector say disruptions to brick-and-mortar businesses have been a boon for online platforms
  • Co-founder of GoGoX, the home-grown, app-based logistics platform, says business has grown at least threefold over past year

Topic |   Redefining Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:10pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The pandemic has driven Hongkongers to fully embrace online shopping, industry leaders say. Photo: Shutterstock The pandemic has driven Hongkongers to fully embrace online shopping, industry leaders say. Photo: Shutterstock
The pandemic has driven Hongkongers to fully embrace online shopping, industry leaders say. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE