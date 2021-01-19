Hong Kong’s rail operator, the MTR Corporation, reported losses last year for the first time in 20 years. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s rail operator, the MTR Corporation, reported losses last year for the first time in 20 years. Photo: Nora Tam
Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation warns of losses of HK$4.8 billion in 2020

  • The losses marked the first time the company has found itself in the red in the two decades since it was publicly listed
  • Decreases in ridership, rental revenue and the value of its investment properties were the driving forces behind the shortfall

Denise Tsang and Cannix Yau

Updated: 11:30pm, 19 Jan, 2021

