Hong Kong’s rail operator, the MTR Corporation, reported losses last year for the first time in 20 years. Photo: Nora Tam
Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation warns of losses of HK$4.8 billion in 2020
- The losses marked the first time the company has found itself in the red in the two decades since it was publicly listed
- Decreases in ridership, rental revenue and the value of its investment properties were the driving forces behind the shortfall
