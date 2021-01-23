Cinemas in Hong Kong have been forced to close under social-distancing rules enacted to control the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Edmond So Cinemas in Hong Kong have been forced to close under social-distancing rules enacted to control the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Cinemas in Hong Kong have been forced to close under social-distancing rules enacted to control the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Bleak outlook for Hong Kong film industry as Covid-19 keeps cinemas shut and fewer movies are made

  • Box office takings fell 72 per cent to HK$537 million last year, as cinemas closed for 116 days
  • Glimmer of hope in producing films for mainland Chinese audiences, say industry veterans

Cannix Yau
Updated: 3:30pm, 23 Jan, 2021

