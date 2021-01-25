Close to 70 per cent of businesses forecast an average pay increase of between 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent in 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Most Hong Kong firms plan to boost pay by 3 per cent but pace of hiring set to slow, survey finds
- Some 82 per cent of firms will freeze their headcounts while about 35 per cent will either reduce their bonus payouts or offer no extra payment
- Hiring is expected to be slow, and companies may offer benefits, such as flexible working hours, well-being programmes
Topic | Salaries
