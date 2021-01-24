Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the Hong Kong government has been supporting the use of new technology to fight the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong finance chief hopes support for innovative technology will be key to city’s economic recovery
- Paul Chan says the government has been supporting the use of new technology – such as touchless lift panels – to fight the pandemic
- Investing in public resources could create a favourable space for the innovation and technology industry to develop, he adds
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the Hong Kong government has been supporting the use of new technology to fight the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam