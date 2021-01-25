Shoppers walk past closed stores inside a shopping centre on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong fourth wave: coronavirus-linked slump will continue through first half of 2021, retail body predicts
- The Hong Kong Retail Management Association says sales could remain as much as 30 per cent below 2019 levels for the first six months of the year
- It also warns of a possible wave of lay-offs in the sector following the end of the government’s Employment Support Scheme in November
