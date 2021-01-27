Government figures show that visitor numbers at Ocean Park are expected to fall over the next decade. Photo: Winson Wong
Ocean Park visitor numbers predicted to plummet even if billions of dollars are spent bailing it out, official figures show
- Officials say number of people expected to pass through theme park’s gates over most of next 10 years will be lower than in the five years before Covid-19
- But analysts say focusing on quality over quantity and getting people to spend more money could see attraction’s revenues improve
Topic | Ocean Park
Government figures show that visitor numbers at Ocean Park are expected to fall over the next decade. Photo: Winson Wong