Hong Kong economy suffers biggest annual contraction on record, shrinking 6.1 per cent as coronavirus hammers tourism, local spending

  • Key drivers of growth suffer from impact of global pandemic as city marks first back-to-back yearly decline of GDP since record-keeping began
  • But government issues positive forecast for 2021 despite saying first half of year will be challenging

Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 5:32pm, 29 Jan, 2021

Hong Kong is expected to see signs of an economic turnaround but only in the later part of the year. Photo: Sun Yeung
