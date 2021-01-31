Hong Kong’s economy is expected to post a record decline for 2020. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s economy is expected to post a record decline for 2020. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s economy is expected to post a record decline for 2020. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan rejects idea of issuing bonds to cover deficits, warning move could affect confidence in city

  • Paul Chan also reiterates the need to maintain the Hong Kong-US dollar peg, which he says has provided a good social and business environment
  • Chan had earlier sounded alarm over an expected record budget deficit of more than HK$300 billion in the financial year ending March

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:03pm, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s economy is expected to post a record decline for 2020. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s economy is expected to post a record decline for 2020. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s economy is expected to post a record decline for 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE