MTR Corporation has found flaws in the response of its staff to a signalling problem. Photo: Bloomberg MTR Corporation has found flaws in the response of its staff to a signalling problem. Photo: Bloomberg
MTR Corporation has found flaws in the response of its staff to a signalling problem. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong MTR
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong MTR threatened with sanctions over signalling debacle, as government bemoans more potential delays for mega rail project

  • Government lays out ‘grave disappointment’ over signalling saga and associated delays after MTR Corp panel finds staff failures
  • Train diverted to wrong station on eve of upgrade launch, leading to aborted roll-out and knock-on effect for city’s costliest rail project

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix YauDenise Tsang
Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
MTR Corporation has found flaws in the response of its staff to a signalling problem. Photo: Bloomberg MTR Corporation has found flaws in the response of its staff to a signalling problem. Photo: Bloomberg
MTR Corporation has found flaws in the response of its staff to a signalling problem. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE