The minimum wage in Hong Kong will remain unchanged at HK$37.50. Photo: Winson Wong The minimum wage in Hong Kong will remain unchanged at HK$37.50. Photo: Winson Wong
The minimum wage in Hong Kong will remain unchanged at HK$37.50. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s minimum wage to remain unchanged at HK$37.50 an hour

  • It is the first time since the index’s 2011 introduction that the hourly minimum rate of pay stays at same level
  • Labour sector members of wage commission had called for pay to increase to at least HK$39, but business representatives insisted it remain unchanged

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 3:23pm, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The minimum wage in Hong Kong will remain unchanged at HK$37.50. Photo: Winson Wong The minimum wage in Hong Kong will remain unchanged at HK$37.50. Photo: Winson Wong
The minimum wage in Hong Kong will remain unchanged at HK$37.50. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE