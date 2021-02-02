The minimum wage in Hong Kong will remain unchanged at HK$37.50. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s minimum wage to remain unchanged at HK$37.50 an hour
- It is the first time since the index’s 2011 introduction that the hourly minimum rate of pay stays at same level
- Labour sector members of wage commission had called for pay to increase to at least HK$39, but business representatives insisted it remain unchanged
Topic | Hong Kong economy
