With the dearth of tourists amid the pandemic, Hong Kong shopping malls and retail stores had to rely on local consumption to stay afloat for most of 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong retail sales plunge by record 24.3 per cent amid pandemic in 2020, marking worst performance since records began
- Consumption dropped by 13.2 per cent to HK$31.4 billion in December, marking the 23rd consecutive month of contraction
- Sales of jewellery, watches and clocks and other high-value gifts declined the most at 40.8 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
