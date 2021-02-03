The rail link is opening in stages. Photo: Nora Tam The rail link is opening in stages. Photo: Nora Tam
The rail link is opening in stages. Photo: Nora Tam
Irregularities at Hong Kong’s costliest rail link worse than previously indicated in high-profile inquiry, experts find

  • Expert adviser team estimated the Hung Hom station of the HK$90.7 billion Sha Tin-Central link had 700 shortened, defective reinforcement bars
  • Team tasked with probing a series of allegations of shoddy work and missing safety documents at the site and providing expert advice on link construction

Cannix YauDenise Tsang
Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Feb, 2021

