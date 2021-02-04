Social-distancing restrictions amid the pandemic have dealt a severe blow to Hong Kong’s beleaguered food and drink industry. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong restaurant earnings dive nearly 30 per cent in 2020 as pandemic batters business
- Overall restaurant receipts for 2020 shrank to HK$79.4 billion from HK$112.5 billion in 2019 as social-distancing regulations hammered industry
- In the fourth quarter of last year, earnings plunged 25.1 per cent to HK$19.5 billion from HK$26 billion a year ago
