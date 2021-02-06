Cathay Pacific has been granted the rights to operate 15 mainland routes previously by its now-defunct Dragon brand. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay regains permit to fly many routes vacated by its closed subsidiary, while Greater Bay’s bid for routes of its own meets with no objections
- Mainland aviation authorities have awarded Cathay Pacific the rights to fly to 15 Chinese cities previously served by its now-defunct Dragon brand
- Cathay and its local competitors, meanwhile, lodged no objections to a bid by upstart Greater Bay Airlines to operate more than 100 routes
Topic | Cathay Pacific
