Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: feast-in-a-bowl poon choi takes off as Hong Kong’s restaurants scramble to grow delivery orders

  • Desperate for business, eateries are dishing out French, Japanese and other versions of festive casserole
  • Restaurants hit hard by pandemic-related ban on evening dine-in service, with ‘many on the brink of closing down’

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 1:00pm, 11 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE