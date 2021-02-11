Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: feast-in-a-bowl poon choi takes off as Hong Kong’s restaurants scramble to grow delivery orders
- Desperate for business, eateries are dishing out French, Japanese and other versions of festive casserole
- Restaurants hit hard by pandemic-related ban on evening dine-in service, with ‘many on the brink of closing down’
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Fast Gourmet founder Vivienne Mak with her restaurant’s French-inflected version of a traditional poon choi. Photo: Jonathan Wong