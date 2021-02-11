A retail store in Tsim Sha Tsui has turned into a pop-up flower market amid swiftly changing government pandemic directives. Photo: Nora Tam
Lunar New Year: scrambling Hong Kong florists blame government flower market flip-flops for plummeting sales
- Desperate to move stocks of potted plants, some have rented high street shops or taken their businesses online
- But neighbourhood flower markets, a tradition for most Hongkongers, remain the most lucrative
Topic | Lunar New Year
A retail store in Tsim Sha Tsui has turned into a pop-up flower market amid swiftly changing government pandemic directives. Photo: Nora Tam