A retail store in Tsim Sha Tsui has turned into a pop-up flower market amid swiftly changing government pandemic directives. Photo: Nora Tam A retail store in Tsim Sha Tsui has turned into a pop-up flower market amid swiftly changing government pandemic directives. Photo: Nora Tam
Lunar New Year
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Lunar New Year: scrambling Hong Kong florists blame government flower market flip-flops for plummeting sales

  • Desperate to move stocks of potted plants, some have rented high street shops or taken their businesses online
  • But neighbourhood flower markets, a tradition for most Hongkongers, remain the most lucrative

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:24pm, 11 Feb, 2021

