The Lan Kwai Fong nightlife area has been deserted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong fourth wave: closed under social-distancing rules, dying bars urge authorities to let them restart business as Covid-19 pandemic eases
- Lan Kwai Fong Group chairman Allan Zeman says bars are on ‘life support’ and ‘will do anything the government wants’ in order to restart their business
- Roden Wong of Licensed Bar and Club Association says 60 per cent of city’s 1,400 licensed bars are at risk of closing for good
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The Lan Kwai Fong nightlife area has been deserted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee