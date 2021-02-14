Labour unions have issued calls for a dedicated public fund for Hong Kong’s jobless. Photo: Sam Tsang Labour unions have issued calls for a dedicated public fund for Hong Kong’s jobless. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong welfare minister rejects calls for a temporary unemployment fund to help jobless through the pandemic

  • Labour unions want a HK$15 billion unemployment fund that will distribute HK$9,000 a month to the city’s jobless for up to six months
  • Law Chi-kwong waves off the demands, insisting there are fairness issues in such a system and pointing to existing welfare support

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:07pm, 14 Feb, 2021

