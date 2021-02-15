A major labour group has called for the government to set up and unemployment fund for Hongkongers left struggling by the impact of the coronavirus. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong labour group urges finance chief Paul Chan to include HK$10,000 cash handout and creation of unemployment fund in next budget
- Confederation of Trade Unions wants financial help for people out of work for more than six months
- But minister has already hinted that there will be no repeat of HK$10,000 giveaway as city battles deficit of more than HK$300 billion
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
