Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong labour group urges finance chief Paul Chan to include HK$10,000 cash handout and creation of unemployment fund in next budget

  • Confederation of Trade Unions wants financial help for people out of work for more than six months
  • But minister has already hinted that there will be no repeat of HK$10,000 giveaway as city battles deficit of more than HK$300 billion

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:33pm, 15 Feb, 2021

