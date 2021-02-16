Plunging occupancy rates have meant widespread layoffs of hotel employees in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Plunging occupancy rates have meant widespread layoffs of hotel employees in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hotel union blasts lack of Covid-19 unemployment aid, says dirtier rooms, heavier workloads deserve compensation

  • City’s accommodation workers latest to condemn welfare minister’s Sunday suggestion that the jobless simply apply for social security assistance
  • Quarantine guests and uptick in staycations have made cleaning staff’s jobs much more difficult amid pandemic, union representative adds

Kanis Leung
Updated: 4:14pm, 16 Feb, 2021

