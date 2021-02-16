A promenade in Tsim Sha Tsui once popular with locals and tourists has been quiet since tighter social-distancing measures were introduced. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to spend HK$20 million on push to promote local tourism as social-distancing rules are relaxed, industry insiders say
- The Hong Kong Tourism Board says it is planning a fresh round of promotions for when bans on local tours are finally lifted
- Sources say that in addition to the local tours previously offered, the new promotions would include free staycations in Hong Kong hotels
Topic | Tourism
A promenade in Tsim Sha Tsui once popular with locals and tourists has been quiet since tighter social-distancing measures were introduced. Photo: Dickson Lee