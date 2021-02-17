More than 16,000 restaurants are busy preparing for relaxation of social-distancing rules. Photo: Nora Tam
Are Hong Kong’s restaurants ready for eased Covid-19 curbs? 100,000 staff to be tested, operators see app rule as recipe for conflict
- Cap on customers per table to be relaxed from two to four, with dine-in services allowed until 10pm from Thursday
- But workers will have to get tested for Covid-19 every 14 days and patrons will either have to scan ‘Leave Home Safe’ app or register contact details at venue
