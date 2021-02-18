Hong Kong’s economy has taken a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s economy has taken a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong jobless rate worsens to 7 per cent in January as coronavirus fourth wave takes toll

  • Labour chief Law Chi-kwong blames worsening labour market on fourth wave of infections which started in November
  • Market will remain under pressure in the near term as it will take time for economic activities to return to normal, he warns

Denise Tsang
Updated: 5:09pm, 18 Feb, 2021

