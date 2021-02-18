Hong Kong officials are expected to ask for funding to convert empty hotels into temporary housing for people waiting for public flats, sources say. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong officials will seek HK$90 million to convert empty hotels into transitional housing, sources say
- Advocates say the scheme will offer a lifeline not only to residents waiting for public housing, but also to the city’s ailing hotel sector
- Sources say the government will request the money from the Community Care Fund before seeking further approval from the Commission on Poverty
