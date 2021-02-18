Hong Kong officials are expected to ask for funding to convert empty hotels into temporary housing for people waiting for public flats, sources say. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong officials are expected to ask for funding to convert empty hotels into temporary housing for people waiting for public flats, sources say. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong officials are expected to ask for funding to convert empty hotels into temporary housing for people waiting for public flats, sources say. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong officials will seek HK$90 million to convert empty hotels into transitional housing, sources say

  • Advocates say the scheme will offer a lifeline not only to residents waiting for public housing, but also to the city’s ailing hotel sector
  • Sources say the government will request the money from the Community Care Fund before seeking further approval from the Commission on Poverty

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:03pm, 18 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong officials are expected to ask for funding to convert empty hotels into temporary housing for people waiting for public flats, sources say. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong officials are expected to ask for funding to convert empty hotels into temporary housing for people waiting for public flats, sources say. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong officials are expected to ask for funding to convert empty hotels into temporary housing for people waiting for public flats, sources say. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE