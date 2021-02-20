International football could return to Hong Kong if the game’s governing body in the city gets its way. Photo: Xinhua International football could return to Hong Kong if the game’s governing body in the city gets its way. Photo: Xinhua
International football could return to Hong Kong if the game’s governing body in the city gets its way. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | Hong Kong Football Association prepares ‘sports bubble’ protocols in bid to host Champions League as Covid-19 cases ease

  • 300 players, officials will be allowed to skip 21-day quarantine if city wins bid to host tournaments
  • Government sources tell Post officials are fully behind idea to host Asian Football Confederation tournaments

Topic |   Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA)
Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:32pm, 20 Feb, 2021

