Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: more Hong Kong bars to close permanently as social-distancing rules leave businesses struggling to survive
- Survey by industry association says 70 bars to shut for good after Lunar New Year holiday
- Closures follow 140 establishments that shut last year with Covid-19 restrictions meaning bars and nightclubs were unable to open for 200 days
Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng