Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: more Hong Kong bars to close permanently as social-distancing rules leave businesses struggling to survive

  • Survey by industry association says 70 bars to shut for good after Lunar New Year holiday
  • Closures follow 140 establishments that shut last year with Covid-19 restrictions meaning bars and nightclubs were unable to open for 200 days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:30pm, 21 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Bars in Hong Kong were struggling even before the latest shutdown began in November. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE