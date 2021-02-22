Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s green theme extends to the colour of the cover on his budget this year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong finance minister banking on green shoots of economic recovery lying in environment, sustainable development, says source
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan to target creation of green ecosystem in Wednesday’s budget
- Chan cautions city may have to brace for austerity as he tempers expectations of any sweeteners for residents
