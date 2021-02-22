Ocean Park was last year granted a HK$5.4 billion bailout by the government. Photo: Martin Chan Ocean Park was last year granted a HK$5.4 billion bailout by the government. Photo: Martin Chan
Ocean Park was last year granted a HK$5.4 billion bailout by the government. Photo: Martin Chan
Ocean Park
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong lawmakers demand information from government, Ocean Park on fresh HK$2.8 billion bailout plan

  • Legislative Council’s panel on economic development submits Ocean Park’s recovery plan to Finance Committee
  • Lawmakers agree with the park’s revamp plans, but remain sceptical of its hefty funding request and financial sustainability

Topic |   Ocean Park
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:45pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ocean Park was last year granted a HK$5.4 billion bailout by the government. Photo: Martin Chan Ocean Park was last year granted a HK$5.4 billion bailout by the government. Photo: Martin Chan
Ocean Park was last year granted a HK$5.4 billion bailout by the government. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE