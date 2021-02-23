Borrowers will get the interest they paid back if the loan is repaid on time. Photo: Shutterstock Borrowers will get the interest they paid back if the loan is repaid on time. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong budget: more than 250,000 jobless workers to be offered low-interest loans in unprecedented measure

  • According to a source, HK$10 billion will be set aside for the loans, capped at HK$80,000, which will have an annual interest rate of 1 per cent
  • Those who repay the money on time within the next five years will get the interest back at the end

Olga Wong
Updated: 7:30am, 23 Feb, 2021

