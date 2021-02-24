Pamphlets containing information about this year’s budget were handed out to the public in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse Pamphlets containing information about this year’s budget were handed out to the public in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Pamphlets containing information about this year’s budget were handed out to the public in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong budget: deficit, stamp duty and national security law spending among key takeaways from finance minister’s speech

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns that city can expect deficit for next few years over recurring expenses linked to Covid-19
  • Stamp duty to rise on stock trading; Hong Kong to reposition its economy to allow for China factor

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
Joyce Ng
Joyce Ng

Updated: 4:43pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pamphlets containing information about this year’s budget were handed out to the public in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse Pamphlets containing information about this year’s budget were handed out to the public in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Pamphlets containing information about this year’s budget were handed out to the public in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE