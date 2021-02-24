Financial Secretary Paul Chan prepares to deliver his annual Hong Kong budget speech on Wednesday. Photo: Handout Financial Secretary Paul Chan prepares to deliver his annual Hong Kong budget speech on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong budget 2020-21: digital voucher scheme tops list of targeted relief measures; economic growth of up to 5.5 per cent predicted for year ahead

  • Finance chief’s annual speech confirms HK$5,000 vouchers for permanent residents and mainland immigrants, low-interest loans for city’s unemployed
  • In bold revenue-raising step, Paul Chan also unveils plan to up stamp duty on stock transactions to 0.13 per cent, a move expected to generate HK$12 billion

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 5:08pm, 24 Feb, 2021

