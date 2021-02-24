Hong Kong’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong budget: residents to receive HK$5,000 in digital vouchers in bid to boost local economy

  • Government will distribute handouts via electronic platforms, with adult permanent residents and new arrivals getting HK$1,000 a month for five months
  • But social-distancing rules could end up undermining the drive to get people out and spending, while others might be reluctant to spend big on meals given uncertain economic climate

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:26pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE