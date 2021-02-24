Hong Kong’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong budget: residents to receive HK$5,000 in digital vouchers in bid to boost local economy
- Government will distribute handouts via electronic platforms, with adult permanent residents and new arrivals getting HK$1,000 a month for five months
- But social-distancing rules could end up undermining the drive to get people out and spending, while others might be reluctant to spend big on meals given uncertain economic climate
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
