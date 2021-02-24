An estimated 180,000 people will be eligible for low-interest, government-backed loans under a new initiative. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong budget: finance chief announces unprecedented government-backed loan scheme for the unemployed
- The low-interest loans will be available to Hongkongers who found themselves out of work for at least two months last year as the coronavirus devastated the city’s economy
- The government will also earmark another HK$6.6 billion to create some 30,000 fixed-contract jobs
