Paul Chan
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong budget: finance chief announces unprecedented government-backed loan scheme for the unemployed

  • The low-interest loans will be available to Hongkongers who found themselves out of work for at least two months last year as the coronavirus devastated the city’s economy
  • The government will also earmark another HK$6.6 billion to create some 30,000 fixed-contract jobs

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:05pm, 24 Feb, 2021

