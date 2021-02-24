Hong Kong will bank on HK$81 billion of one-off sweeteners and spending HK$100 billion in public works to pull the city out of its worst recession ever. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong budget: full economic recovery will take time, say experts, despite expectation that HK$100 billion infrastructure spending spree will fuel growth
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan predicts economy will bounce back to tune of between 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent this year
- Money ploughed into public works projects to focus on health-related facilities and housing
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
