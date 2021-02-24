The pandemic has taken its toll on Hong Kong businesses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The pandemic has taken its toll on Hong Kong businesses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The pandemic has taken its toll on Hong Kong businesses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong budget: HK$9.5 billion package of relief measures gives businesses shot in arm amid Covid-19 woes

  • Raising borrowing limit for fully guaranteed loan scheme to HK$6 million for small and medium-sized enterprises among key measures in budget
  • Many existing waivers remain in place while an extra HK$1.5 billion in funding is earmarked to help enterprises diversify their markets

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:28pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The pandemic has taken its toll on Hong Kong businesses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The pandemic has taken its toll on Hong Kong businesses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The pandemic has taken its toll on Hong Kong businesses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE