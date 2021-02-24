The pandemic has taken its toll on Hong Kong businesses. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong budget: HK$9.5 billion package of relief measures gives businesses shot in arm amid Covid-19 woes
- Raising borrowing limit for fully guaranteed loan scheme to HK$6 million for small and medium-sized enterprises among key measures in budget
- Many existing waivers remain in place while an extra HK$1.5 billion in funding is earmarked to help enterprises diversify their markets
