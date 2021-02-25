Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Thursday said the city was working to make sure new vouchers could be used in as many places as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Thursday said the city was working to make sure new vouchers could be used in as many places as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang
Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Thursday said the city was working to make sure new vouchers could be used in as many places as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Finance chief says Hong Kong’s wet markets, restaurants will be fair game for HK$5,000 vouchers, pledges to prevent misuse

  • A day after unveiling plan in his budget address, Paul Chan notes pandemic funds already in place to help market stalls upgrade to accept Octopus cards
  • Government will also examine how to prevent fraud such as making purchases then returning merchandise for cash refunds

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 2:11pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Thursday said the city was working to make sure new vouchers could be used in as many places as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Thursday said the city was working to make sure new vouchers could be used in as many places as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang
Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Thursday said the city was working to make sure new vouchers could be used in as many places as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE