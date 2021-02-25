Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Thursday said the city was working to make sure new vouchers could be used in as many places as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang
Finance chief says Hong Kong’s wet markets, restaurants will be fair game for HK$5,000 vouchers, pledges to prevent misuse
- A day after unveiling plan in his budget address, Paul Chan notes pandemic funds already in place to help market stalls upgrade to accept Octopus cards
- Government will also examine how to prevent fraud such as making purchases then returning merchandise for cash refunds
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
