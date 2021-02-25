Hong Kong’s stock exchange was second in the world last year in terms of initial public offerings. Photo: AP
Innovation, not low costs, will energise Hong Kong stock market, finance chief says in defending tax increase
- Paul Chan cites sheer volume of mainland securities traded on HKEX in arguing the city’s primary competitor is China
- ‘Overseas investors’ growing interest in Chinese stocks is an irreversible trend’, he says in justifying stamp duty bump to 0.13 per cent
