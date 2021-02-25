The union has threatened to step up its actions. Photo: Felix Wong
Union threatens industrial action over Hong Kong bus giant KMB’s plan to slash working hours of staff aged 60 and above
- Changes to contracts will result in workers’ monthly pay being cut by one-third, from HK$18,000 to HK$12,000, union says
- It says more than 1,000 drivers will be affected and it has given KMB a week to either return to the negotiating table or shelve the decision
Topic | Transport and logistics
