Officials in Hong Kong and Singapore have been in talks over launching the postponed air travel bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble unlikely to launch soon, with coronavirus pandemic still deemed too unstable
- Commerce minister Edward Yau says Hong Kong has yet to reach level where unlinked Covid-19 cases are in ‘comfort zone’
- Two sides have been in discussions about launching bubble that was postponed at last minute in November
Topic | Hong Kong travel bubble
