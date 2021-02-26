Officials in Hong Kong and Singapore have been in talks over launching the postponed air travel bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Officials in Hong Kong and Singapore have been in talks over launching the postponed air travel bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble unlikely to launch soon, with coronavirus pandemic still deemed too unstable

  • Commerce minister Edward Yau says Hong Kong has yet to reach level where unlinked Covid-19 cases are in ‘comfort zone’
  • Two sides have been in discussions about launching bubble that was postponed at last minute in November

Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 6:16pm, 26 Feb, 2021

