The Hong Kong government has earmarked about HK$36 billion to hand out electronic spending vouchers of HK$5,000 to every adult permanent resident and new immigrant. Photo: AFP
Fewer cash handouts for Hongkongers in coming years amid economic recovery, finance chief warns
- Paul Chan says the government has to be ‘more flexible’ about rolling out sweeteners as the 2021-22 budget will incur a deficit of over HK$100 billion
- Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says Hong Kong’s economic situation will remain precarious throughout the year
