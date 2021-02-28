The Hong Kong government has earmarked about HK$36 billion to hand out electronic spending vouchers of HK$5,000 to every adult permanent resident and new immigrant. Photo: AFP The Hong Kong government has earmarked about HK$36 billion to hand out electronic spending vouchers of HK$5,000 to every adult permanent resident and new immigrant. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Fewer cash handouts for Hongkongers in coming years amid economic recovery, finance chief warns

  • Paul Chan says the government has to be ‘more flexible’ about rolling out sweeteners as the 2021-22 budget will incur a deficit of over HK$100 billion
  • Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says Hong Kong’s economic situation will remain precarious throughout the year

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 4:03pm, 28 Feb, 2021

