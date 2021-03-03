A visitor takes a look at the Hong Kong skyline from The Peak. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hongkongers may have to wait up to six months to resume travel, top tourism official warns
- Dane Cheng, of Hong Kong Tourism Board, says the pandemic is not likely to go away this year, though vaccination can ease the outbreaks
- ‘Until the third quarter, Hongkongers will largely spend vacations locally by rediscovering the city through outdoor activities,’ he says
Topic | Tourism
