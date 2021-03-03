Hong Kong retail has been in turmoil since the eruption in 2019 of anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail sales shrink 14 per cent in January, extending sector’s two-year decline that took hold during 2019 protests
- Retail sales across the city worth HK$32.6 billion in first month of 2021, down 13.6 per cent year on year
- Sales in the city have been falling for two years in a row, fuelled by the ongoing coronavirus crisis and 2019 social unrest
Topic | Hong Kong economy
