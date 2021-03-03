Hong Kong retail has been in turmoil since the eruption in 2019 of anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong retail has been in turmoil since the eruption in 2019 of anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong retail has been in turmoil since the eruption in 2019 of anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail sales shrink 14 per cent in January, extending sector’s two-year decline that took hold during 2019 protests

  • Retail sales across the city worth HK$32.6 billion in first month of 2021, down 13.6 per cent year on year
  • Sales in the city have been falling for two years in a row, fuelled by the ongoing coronavirus crisis and 2019 social unrest

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:24pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong retail has been in turmoil since the eruption in 2019 of anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong retail has been in turmoil since the eruption in 2019 of anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong retail has been in turmoil since the eruption in 2019 of anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE