Hong Kong no longer appears under its own name in the Heritage Foundation’s list of the world’s freest economies . Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong disappears from Heritage Foundation’s ‘world’s freest economies’ rankings, as compilers list the city under China for first time
- City is removed from the list it topped for 25 years straight before Singapore toppled it in 2020
- Heritage Foundation says Beijing ‘ultimately controls’ the policies offering Hong Kong and Macau greater economic freedom
Topic | Hong Kong economy
