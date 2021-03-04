Hong Kong no longer appears under its own name in the Heritage Foundation’s list of the world’s freest economies . Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong no longer appears under its own name in the Heritage Foundation’s list of the world’s freest economies . Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong disappears from Heritage Foundation’s ‘world’s freest economies’ rankings, as compilers list the city under China for first time

  • City is removed from the list it topped for 25 years straight before Singapore toppled it in 2020
  • Heritage Foundation says Beijing ‘ultimately controls’ the policies offering Hong Kong and Macau greater economic freedom

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 1:52pm, 4 Mar, 2021

