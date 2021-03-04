The latest webinar of the SCMP’s Redefining Hong Kong series features Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP The latest webinar of the SCMP’s Redefining Hong Kong series features Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP
The latest webinar of the SCMP’s Redefining Hong Kong series features Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong may open up bond market to Chinese investors this summer, finance minister says, as he outlines plans for review of city’s property taxes

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan reveals plan in the latest webinar of our Redefining Hong Kong series
  • Review of property taxes would focus on topics including buy-to-let market and charging different rates depending on building’s value

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:03pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The latest webinar of the SCMP’s Redefining Hong Kong series features Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP The latest webinar of the SCMP’s Redefining Hong Kong series features Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP
The latest webinar of the SCMP’s Redefining Hong Kong series features Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE