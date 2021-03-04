The latest webinar of the SCMP’s Redefining Hong Kong series features Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong may open up bond market to Chinese investors this summer, finance minister says, as he outlines plans for review of city’s property taxes
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan reveals plan in the latest webinar of our Redefining Hong Kong series
- Review of property taxes would focus on topics including buy-to-let market and charging different rates depending on building’s value
